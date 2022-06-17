Photo courtesy Jeff Laydon

Dr. Walt and Kim Moore celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 5. They were married at St. Bartholmew’s Chapel in Estes Park, Colo., on June 5, 1972. They met while attending college at Colorado State University. Walt was from Wilmington, Del., and Kim was from Pompano Beach, Fla. They have three grown children: Scott, Bryan and Amy Allen. They have loved living in Pagosa Springs since they moved here in 1996. Walt retired as a chiropractor and Kim has been a realtor since moving here.