New Thought topic: ‘Our Father’s Greatest Gift to Us’

By Shayla McClure | New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

The Sunday service on June 19 at 10 a.m. will be “Our Father’s Greatest Gift to Us” with Sophia White Feather.

“God’s most precious gift is reason. Its best use is the search for knowledge. To know the human environment, to know the earth & galaxies, is to know God. Knowledge (science) is the best form of prayer.” — Fatema Mernissi

Upcoming events

Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.: Meditation and yoga with Madison Humes.

SpiritHeart Band practice is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join SpiritHeart band. Please text McClure at (970) 510-0309 for band information.

June 23, 6 p.m.: Reception for author Shari Silvey.

June 24, 5 to 8 p.m.: Courtyard Concert Fundraiser for Chimney Rock Interpretive Association, Bruce Wayne Classic Rock and Country, Pagosa Lodge.

June 25, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Playshop with Silvey.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes philosophies similar to Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. We honor all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine. The vision of the New Thought Center is to empower possibility through revelation of spiritual truth, and to enhance our members’ life experience through self-empowerment, inner peace and being part of an inclusive community. Our mission is to create a world that works for everyone through awareness of a higher power. We are the “Good Vibe Tribe” that practices Science of Mind principles of positive thinking.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available). Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 510-0309.