DIYs feature master herbalist for adults and sea creature art for teens

By Carole Howard | PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

Join us next Tuesday, June 21, from 5 to 6 p.m. for a special adult DIY event when master herbalist Shalina Luna will show you how to make common household cleaners without using harsh chemicals.

Luna has 15 years of experience teaching and using these techniques. She strives to provide up-to-date education and resources for a more sustainable lifestyle.

Fourth- through 12th-graders are invited to a free in-person teen DIY session next Wednesday, June 22, from 4 to 5 p.m. when you’ll make some fun sea creatures and add to our coral reef display.

Library closure

Your library will be closed on Monday, June 20, for the Juneteenth holiday, which is now a Colorado and federal holiday.

Also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day and Black Independence Day, Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and celebrates Black culture. It has been celebrated annually in various parts of the United States since 1865. The day was recognized as a federal holiday in June 2021 and a Colorado holiday in May 2022.

Summer Reading

Program underway

If you haven’t already done so, we hope you will sign up now at your library or register online for this year’s Summer Reading Program, which began June 6 with the theme “Oceans of Possibilities.”

Pick up a bingo card because participants get a small prize every time you complete a bingo sheet.

The Summer Reading Program includes activities for all ages that are fun, free and educational. And, it encourages learning and new opportunities for everyone from toddlers to seniors.

Watch for details of special Summer Reading events in this and future “Library News” columns all summer. And, pick up a copy of the events calendar each month at your library to be sure you and your family don’t miss any of the fun. There are three versions — children, teens and adults.

Save the date

for book sale

This year’s Friends of the Library book sale will open on Thursday evening, June 23, at 6 p.m. for members (memberships are available at the door), and then open to the public on Friday and Saturday, June 24-25.

It will be in a new location — in the Fellowship Hall at the Community United Methodist Church downtown. It’s a new time of year, as well, moving to June to avoid the month of August which is so busy with community events, including the Archuleta County Fair.

You’ll find lots more than books to buy at great bargain prices — there are audio books, DVDs, puzzles and games, as well.

While you enjoy these treats, you’ll be contributing to the health of your library. Last year, the Friends’ book sale raised more than $2,000.

The Friends always need help sorting, boxing and preparing for the sale. Year-round, our volunteers go to the library to sort through donations to find the ones appropriate for the annual sale.

If you would like to volunteer with the Friends, please contact Wennona Brown at wennona@centurylink.net.

We hope you’ll put the Friends’ book sale dates on your calendar for a fun summer outing.

Interactive

‘Finding Nemo’

Save the date of next Friday, June 24, from 4 to 6 p.m., when we’ll watch the “Finding Nemo” movie while singing, moving and playing along with the screen.

Summer Reading Club for kids today

Join our Summer Reading Club for kids in kindergarten through the fifth grade today, Thursday, June 16, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., when we’ll explore the world of ships and sailors and you can build a boat of your own. Next week’s club on June 23 will focus on ocean animals.

Virtual teen advisory board today

Today, Thursday, June 16, the teen advisory board will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. on GoogleMeet. Fourth- through 12th-graders are invited to bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Video call link: https://meet.google.com/jav-wcht-szx.

Looking for a Dungeons and Dragons group?

Those ages 10 and up are invited to the library tomorrow, Friday, June 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. to meet other Dungeons and Dragons players and dungeon masters. We’ll play mini-games, hang out and talk about role-playing games.

Gaming tomorrow

Enjoy free all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect on Fridays, June 17 and 24, from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m.

Makerspace Saturday

Kids, tweens and teens are invited to a free Makerspace session on Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to noon when we’ll provide the materials so you can build, design and create.

Teen writers next

Tuesday

Teen writers from fourth through 12th grade are invited to your library on Tuesday, June 21, from 4 to 5 p.m. Stories, poetry, graphic novels, fan fiction — it’s all welcome.

Writing challenge

A new all-ages writing challenge was posted June 13 on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free activity.

StoryWalk in

new location

Our very popular StoryWalk has resumed at a new location. We are pleased to partner with the Town of Pagosa Springs to bring the StoryWalk to the Riverwalk downtown. It starts at the Ross Aragon Community Center and heads north toward the growing domes. The June 13-30 featured book is “Wonder Walkers” by Micha Archer.

Special family storytime

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., join us for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move.

Special guest Lori Lucero will teach us about some super cool animals on June 22.

Virtual Dungeons

and Dragons

Join us next Thursday, June 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. for our ongoing virtual Dungeons and Dragons game free for teens and young adults every other Thursday on Discord. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org to learn how to join.

ESL classes

Free in-person evening classes take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with 4 to 5 p.m. reserved for beginners and 5 to 7 p.m. for both intermediate and advanced students. Please help us spread the word about these classes to others in our community who would be interested, and contact us by phone or email if you have any questions.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Brad will help you resolve issues with your computer, smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) sessions take place on Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m., when Mark helps with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. No registration is required.

Library hours

Most of our programs are happening in person and curbside service continues. Also, our hours are back to pre-COVID levels — and even more on weekdays:

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturdays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free library activities available to you and your family, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — children, teens and adults.

Downloadable books

CloudLibrary has a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audiobooks for all ages. Accessing your library’s free digital collection has never been easier. You just need to download the cloudLibrary app, answer a few simple questions, select AspenCat Union Catalog for the name of your library, then enter your library card number and four-digit PIN. You are now ready to browse, borrow and read e-books and audiobooks using cloudLibrary. Library staff are happy to help you set up your device if you need assistance.

Local author

“Hats: A Bible Study Handbook” by Andrea Downing and Lynn Moffett is a guide to help you find your purpose in life. “A Book of Remembrance” compiled by Moffett is a collection of everyday miracles that changed lives and our concept of God. “Lawless Revealed” and “Rule of Tolerance,” also by Moffett, are part of her Incursion series. She is a member of the Wolf Creek Christian Writers Network.

How-to and self-help

“Liver Cure” by Dr. Russell L. Blaylock provides information to ensure optimal liver function to help keep you healthy and strong. “Bittersweet” by Susan Cain explores why we experience sorrow and longing, and how to embrace bittersweetness. “Things That Matter” by Joshua Becker helps you identify obstacles to focusing on what matters most.

Other nonfiction

“Finding Me” by Viola Davis is a memoir about the life and hard work this Academy Award-winning actress put in to build her career. “Burn the Page” by Danica Roem explains in revealing, humorous prose how the nation’s first transgender state legislator worked to rewrite her future.

Mysteries and thrillers

“The Lamplighters” by Emma Stonex explores the mysterious disappearance of three lighthouse keepers. “When She Dreams” by Amanda Quick is set in a glamorous seaside playground in California. “Breathless” by Amy McCulloch features murders of climbers on the eighth highest peak in the world. “The Hacienda” by Isabel Canas is a supernatural suspense story set in Mexico.

Other novels

“When Women Were Dragons” by Kelly Barnhill is a feminist historical fantasy set in 1950s America.

Donations

We are grateful to our anonymous donors for their materials donations.

Please put your materials donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns.

Library foundation

Please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation. To respond to the evolving needs of our community, we are now working on a $4 million project to expand our building so that we can provide private study rooms, an intergenerational hands-on learning space, easy access to self-checkout and drop-off, a beautiful outdoor reading garden and an endowment for the future. Mail checks to P.O. Box 2045, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or call Cindi Galabota at (970) 264-2209.

Quotable quote

“The farther back you can look, the farther forward you are likely to see.” — Winston Churchill (1874-1965), British statesman and writer best remembered for successfully leading Britain through World War II and for his inspiring speeches.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.