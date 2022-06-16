Adventure Clubs for kids announced

By Frank Porter | Adventure Club

Four Adventure Clubs are scheduled in June and July.

Each Adventure Club will include a Bible story with drama and activity, a memory verse, high-energy songs, games, crafts, snacks and more games.

It is two hours of fun and learning for kids and it’s free.

Come and bring your friends.

Adventure Clubs will take place in four locations in Pagosa Springs and Aspen Springs:

• June 21-23, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Pagosa Bible Church, 209 Harman Park Dr.

This club has a separate class for little ones who are 3-5 years old. This includes any little ones who will not start kindergarten until the fall.

• June 21-23, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Pagosa Vista Estates, 129 Fireside St.

• July 12-14, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Amazing Grace Community Church, 77 Navajo Circle in Aspen Springs.

• July 12-14, 1-30-3:30, CrossRoad/Grace in Pagosa campus, 1044 Park Ave.

The four Adventure Clubs will have the same three-day program, so choose the Adventure Club that works best for you. For more information, call Connie Porter at (303) 901-5290 or email her at ceflittlekids@gmail.com.