Tuesday, June 14

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No burning allowed.

Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and

rapid spread of fires and extreme fire behavior due to dry fuels,

low relative humidity and strong, gusty winds.

• Winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph Sunday.

• Relative humidity 10-15 percent

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity

and warm temperatures can contribute to

extreme fire behavior.