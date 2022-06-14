Red Flag Warning 

15

Tuesday, June 14

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

No burning allowed.

Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and

rapid spread of fires and extreme fire behavior due to dry fuels,

low relative humidity and strong, gusty winds. 

• Winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph Sunday.

• Relative humidity 10-15 percent

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.
A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity
and warm temperatures can contribute to
extreme fire behavior.

