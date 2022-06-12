Sunday, June 12

11 a.m. to Midnight

and Monday, June 13

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

No burning allowed.

Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and

rapid spread of fires and extreme fire behavior due to dry fuels,

low relative humidity and strong, gusty winds.

• Winds southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph Sunday.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph on Monday.

Cold front passage late Monday will turn winds to the northwest.

• Relative humidity 6-11 percent

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.