Wilkinson retires after eight years at the helm of Archuleta Seniors Inc. 

Cheryl Wilkinson

By Christina Knoell | Archuleta Seniors Inc.

After eight years of directing the Senior Center service operations and programs, Cheryl Wilkinson is retiring.

Wilkinson’s love for food and caring for older adults led her to a volunteer position with Archuleta Senior Inc. (ASI), on the board of directors. In 2013, Archuleta County separated themselves from the aging and adult service program. Soon, Wilkinson assumed the chairperson position of ASI organization and formed a strong board of directors and received its first state and federal grant award. The rest is history.

The Senior Center has been successful in responding to the pandemic with some of the best practices and an appealing presentation of grab-and-go meals (using recyclable and compostable containers), weekly grocery store shopping bags, holiday treats and more. One thing to mention is that the Senior Center meals have been cited as having some of the best food in the state of Colorado by the State Unit on Aging in Denver. The food is delicious, due to Wilkinson’s leadership and creative staff in the kitchen.

Anyone who knows Wilkinson will say how generous she is as a person. She spoils the people she is close to and goes to great lengths to make people feel special, on their birthday, anniversary or any special day. If you ask her staff about her, they will tell you that she is a people person. She has a great laugh and a wonderful sense of humor.

“The senior center storage locker is full of fun decorations and special décor to make any celebration hosted by the senior center very special,” stated Janet Monks, administrative assistant to Wilkinson. “It’s hard to know what to get rid of because there are so many cute decorations.”

Wilkinson moved to Pagosa Springs in 2011 with her husband, Mitch; their three horses; two dogs; and two birds. She and Mitch will be traveling to Spain this year and, in July, will be welcoming their first grandchild. Wilkinson’s strong accounting background, well-spoken southern accent and her special talent for throwing parties (leaving no details out), is something that will be sorely missed at the Senior Center.

We cannot thank Wilkinson enough for her dedication, hard work and the love that she gave to Senior Center. If you are looking for a champion volunteer for your nonprofit organization, you better act fast before she holds that new grandbaby.