Two injured in head-on collision

By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer

Two were injured in a June 1 head-on collision west of Pagosa Springs.

The accident was called in at about 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, near mile marker 135, and the highway was subsequently shut down, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Public Affairs Section reported that day.

According to an incident report provided by the CSP, a 2002 Ford Expedition was westbound on U.S. 160 at milepost 134.7 when it crossed into the eastbound lane of traffic and collided its front left with the front left of a 2004 Chevy Silverado.

The report indicates the Expedition “rotated counter clockwise approximately 30 degrees and traveled off the north side of the roadway on its wheels facing southwest.”

The Silverado “rotated counter clockwise and and [sic] came to rest in the roadway facing northeast on its wheels,” according to the report.

The report indicates that the driver of the Silverado stated he saw the vehicle drift into his lane.

The report notes the driver of the Expedition was transported to Pagosa Springs Medical Center with serious injuries, while the driver of the Silverado had moderate injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.

The report indicates drugs are suspected.

U.S. 160 was shut down west of Pagosa Springs following the incident, according to the CSP, with traffic reportedly backed up 3.5 miles shortly before the roadway was reopened to alternating traffic.

