Friday, June 10, 2022

Recreation pee-wee soccer registration opens

4

By Breezy Bryant and Trevor Gian  | Town of Pagosa Springs Parks and Recreation

The Recreation Department will be opening registration for our pee-wee soccer program June 14. 

The registration fee will be $40 for the first child and $20 for the second child. The deadline to register will be July 15. 

Play will begin in August and run until September. 

Recreation tee ball
(ages 4-5 years)

The Recreation Department will be opening registration for our tee ball program June 14. 

The registration fee will be $40 for first child and $20 for second child. Deadline to register will be July 15. 

Play will begin in August and run until September. 

Online registration will be available online through our town website or stop by the Community Center to fill out a form. 

Please call the Recreation Department with any questions, (970) 264-4151, ext. 232 or 233.

