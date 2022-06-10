Pagosa Arts Initiative awards art scholarship to Isabella Shortridge

By Sherry Phillips | Pagosa Arts Initiative

Isabella Shortridge was born in Saudi Arabia to parents working in the oil industry. She moved to Pagosa Springs when she was 3 years old, so her entire schooling has taken place in our local school district. She became interested in art in the eighth grade when her teacher had the class create a mural. She loved playing with colors and the process of creating, so she focused on art in high school.

Last year, the Pagosa Arts Initiative did a call to artists in the high school to create 8-by-8 panels to be hung on the old courthouse building. Shortridge was one of three artists chosen to create a panel — her first piece of public art for which she was paid. As a high school student, that is quite an accomplishment. Nature is what inspires Shortridge when she is creating her art. She wanted her piece to be a colorful representation of nature and, as such, it has an abstract feel of our local mountains, flowers, trees and river.

Shortridge will be attending Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Ariz., in the fall and she will be majoring in graphic design. Her career hopes are to create art for marketing purposes. The Pagosa Arts Initiative doesn’t doubt that she will be successful and that is one reason it awarded her its yearly $5,000 art scholarship.

Congratulations and good luck to a very talented and poised young lady raised right here in Pagosa Springs.