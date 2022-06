Gabe Heraty finished his freshman year at Arizona State University West Campus with a 3.75 GPA, making the Dean’s List. Gabe is in Barret Honors College and W.P. Carey School of Business at ASU studying business. His parents are very proud of his accomplishments given the challenging junior and senior high school years of COVID, remote learning and on-again, off-again classroom time. Pagosa has certainly helped nurture some strong students.