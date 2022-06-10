Critical blood shortage: June 22 blood drive planned

By Diane Levison | Vitalant

There is currently a critical blood shortage.

Your summer blood donation will help ensure patients can continue to get the treatment they need during a time when donations are down. Several thousand fewer donations are given each summer on average compared to the rest of the year.

We still have open appointments for blood donations at our Vitalant Centerpoint Church Blood Drive at 2750 Cornerstone Drive on June 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Go to Vitalant.com to schedule your appointment or contact Diane Levison via text at (602) 770-6565 or via email at dianeunheard@gmail.com if you need help setting up one.

Walk-ins are always welcome, so please pass this on to your friends and family in case they’d like to donate also, but don’t want to commit to an appointment. Walk-in donations may take a bit more time as appointments take preference.