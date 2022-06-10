Car Show on Lewis Street taking place this weekend

By Mary Jo Coulehan | Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce

Pagosa Springs will host the Car Show on Lewis Street this weekend. It will be a busy weekend to enjoy classic cars, vendors of all types, the great outdoors and live music.

The Pagosa Springs Car Show will take place Friday evening, June 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Lewis Street. Enjoy delicious food, beverages, various vendors, live music with The Rob Lowe Band and, of course, the start of the classic cars and motorcycles.

You will have a great opportunity to view a variety of cars in over 12 classes, including original, under construction and the traditional categories.

On Saturday, June 11, even more cars will arrive and fill up Lewis Street. The Show and Shine begins at 9 a.m., with the awards ceremony taking place at 2:30 p.m. New this year is the ability to vote for the People’s Choice award electronically from the convenience of your mobile phone. Scan the QR code on a vehicle’s display card and you can vote for all your favorite entries. There are so many cars to choose from; you will be able to select a few of your favorites for People’s Choice.

While walking around, enjoy some of the delicious food served by a variety of popular vendors and well as enjoying a chilled beverage or shaved ice. There will also be a Children’s Corner with activities for our youngsters. It is important to remember that Lewis Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 10 a.m. on Friday, June 10, until about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, from 4th Street to U.S. 160. The Lewis Street alley will be open for access. Please select an alternate route for getting around that area.