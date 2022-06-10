Artists celebrated for achievements

By Rebecca Tenpenny | Pagosa Springs Elementary School

After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, the Archuleta School District Art Show is back. This past week, more than 75 artists were celebrated for their achievements in art.

Artists from the Pagosa Peak Open School, elementary, middle and high schools were represented in the show.

Art was displayed in the entry of Pagosa Springs High School and jurors named the top three works in the storytelling, craftsmanship and creativity categories. Best in Show, Juror’s Choice and People’s Choice were also selected.

Congratulations to all of the winners and artists who participated in the show.

Best in Show: Alex Howe — “Discomfort in Abnormal Absence.”

Juror’s Choice: Jonathan Matney.

People’s Choice: Asher Kurz — “Owl.”

Creativity: First — Middle School Special Talents, “Fish”; second — Karissa Foster, “Renewal”; third — Cora Jackson.

Craftsmanship: First — Asher Kurz, “Eye”; second — Tim Hittle, untitled; third — Grayson Capistrant, “Not Sorry.”

Storytelling: First — Nikolas Slead, “Loyal Companion”; second — Shiloh Kossler, “1st grade”; third — Emma Gantt, “Searching.”