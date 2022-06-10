Members of Pagosa Springs High School’s and San Juan Mountain School’s class of 2022 accepted their diplomas on Saturday.

We share with you some advice for the class of 2022 as submitted to The SUN:

“Don’t worry about what other people want. Follow your dreams. Happiness is paramount – money comes second. Do what you love, what you find interesting, and yes, something that will allow you to live a comfortable life. And don’t be worried or feel like a failure if it doesn’t wind up being what you do forever – most adults have changed careers, too.” — Hannah Taylor

“Take a comprehensive aptitude test prior to committing to college, college is not right for everyone.” — Mike Moore

“Don’t get caught up in chasing happiness. Learn to enjoy what you’re doing in the moment.” — Brandon Butler

“There is no wrong way to start your adult life. Everyone’s journey is different and no one has the same destination in the end. Congratulations.” — Kathryn Looper

“Do what is good.” — Jackie Miller

“Follow your dream. Don’t listen to naysayers. A lot in life is good luck and timing.” — Robyn Bell

“Be Humble and kind.” — Kimberley Lynch

“There will be times in life that seem very hard and like they’ll never end. But if you figure out how to push through and learn from the hard things- you will get the BEST rewards and self worth as a result of your perseverance. And when you look back, those hard times that felt they lasted forever will just be a blip on the timeline of your life. So try not to let them knock you all the way down. Great effort yields great reward.” — Callie Anne

“Don’t get your education, facts and truth off of social media.” — Sandra Jones

“Go to a trade school or tech school. You will make money and faster than any book school. Jobs for life.” — Louanne Knowles Burgess

“Don’t take anything personally, don’t make assumptions, do your best, and always be impeccable with your word. Also, register to vote, and then vote.” — Scott Hoenes

“Keep your mind open, never say never.” — Patty Bartlett

“If for a career choice, you choose to do something you love, understand what comes with that and be prepared to live with it. Some jobs that are lovable don’t pay very much. Some jobs that are not all that lovable may pay much better. Decide what’s important to you and your future plans and choose wisely. Then, choose to be content in your choice.” — Dan Mayer

“Truths show up everywhere.” — Mary Tighe

“Gratitude will change your life. Practice it daily.” — Angel Brenda

“Learn at least one thing from everyone you meet.” — Randy Aab

“To be offended is a choice. Choose wisely as it will affect your mindset, emotions, your relationships, and general success in life.” — Sandi Dillon

“Find yourself.” — Cheri Harlow Greene

“Please be kind and have your own thoughts.” — Matt Spencer

“Be the change you want to see in others.” — Donna Clemison

“You will each find differences with those you meet. Keep your minds open. Not everyone grew up like you have.” — Cindy Laner

“Continued education is important.” — Arleen Coates

“Stay Humble and do what is best for you. Never forget your roots as they have cultivated you this far.” — Frances K. Belarde

“Don’t rush this life. Hold all the memories and don’t work so hard trying to get to where your going that you miss all the good stuff along the way. Always stay humble and kind.” — Stephanie Perez

“Utilize your accesses, sources, and opportunities.” — Lilia Navarro

“Listen.” — Siobhan Egan

“This is the beginning of adulthood choose wisely so in 50 years you will be happy.” — Nita Hughes Bise

“Think independently; look deeper, don’t accept anything without questioning, study, for the rest of your life. Learning never stops.” — Christy Herman

“Enjoy being young, travel when you can, be cautious but enjoy meeting new people and listen to life stories for we all have a story to share. Always be kind. Life flies by so make it count.” — Lyndsey Lucero

“Work the muscle of your heart and love everyone that passes your path and every Minute of your life And remember those minutes and those people are Unreplaceable.” — Deb Phillips Archuleta

“Have Christ in your life–it makes you a better person.” — Berlinda Ivories

“Enjoy your accomplishments briefly, but next step is college. If you get a degree in something that excites you, your life will be more fulfilling. Your salary will be greater affording you more opportunity to do more enjoyable activities in your life.” — Bjorn Hillerud

“Travel. Experience other cultures and expose yourself to as many ways of living and working as possible before you make big choices.” — Kathy Hanson

“Take the high road.” — Gail Hershey

“Everything will be okay in the end, and if it isn’t okay, than it’s not the end.” — Diane Munson

“Follow your heart and dont be afraid to dream.” — Rose Salas

“Follow your bliss.” — Kristeen Harris

“From a graduate of the PSHS class of 1986, life goes faster than we ever think possible. Don’t rush things…savor and enjoy the journey.” — Deanne Auburn Lachner

“The path you are meant to take will likely be winding. Know that where you start May not be where you end and be okay with that. Enjoy the ride, no matter where your path leads.” — Brandye Byrd Kiker

“Be true to yourself.” — Kathleen Wells Steventon

“Stay in school and get the most education you can. You will be rewarded.” — Sylvia McDaniel

“Travel whenever you can and learn how to use power tools.” — Lee Sanchez Eden

“Explore, ask questions, learn what is out there. There is much good to be done.” — Sally Logee Neel

“Fully get to know yourself and walk with integrity. Commit yourself to self development and be kind to yourself and others knowing that it is a process. Appreciate small gain and allow yourself and others to make mistakes through it all. Find joy but learn how to tolerate discomfort. You got this.” — Sanya Peterson

“Be yourself. Do what you have a skill for & do it well. Further your education in college or get educated in life by hard work. Do not give up.” — Janet Valdez

“Follow no path; make your own.” — Lizzy Jane

“Plan ahead, travel lightly and have no fear.” — Mark Garcia

“Find that which is the intersection of your deep passion and the world’s great need…(taken from Dr. Mayer).” — Martin Herman

“Nothing is ‘free.’” — Scott Torres

