Tucker Jacobson recently finished the 2022 Colorado State Junior High Rodeo Finals as state champion in the bull riding and reserve champion in the bareback steer riding. Tucker competed in 18 rodeos around Colorado from August 2021 to May 2022. He has qualified for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo, in Perry, Ga., June 19-25, where he hopes to bring home another championship.