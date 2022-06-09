Ring-tailed cat

Photo courtesy Laura Young
This critter made an appearance at a home up Piedra Road recently. Agile climbers, ring-tailed cats are seldom-seen mammals that do their foraging exclusively at night, feeding on mice, birds and insects.
