80.6 F
Pagosa Springs
Thursday, June 9, 2022

Ring-tailed cat

30

Photo courtesy Laura Young

This critter made an appearance at a home up Piedra Road recently. Agile climbers, ring-tailed cats are seldom-seen mammals that do their foraging exclusively at night, feeding on mice, birds and insects.

