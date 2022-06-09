Flag Day celebration June 14 

By Linda Hobbs | Daughters of the American Revolution

Local groups will join to celebrate and commemorate National Flag Day. June 14 annually is the day of honor for nation’s flag.

This year, the American Legion, the Vets 4 Vets and the Daughters of the American Revolution invite all citizens to gather at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at the old American Legion Building located at 287 Hermosa St. (adjacent to Town Park) for the commemoration.

Mayor Shari Pierce will be reading the town’s proclamation, the American Legion will be conducting the flag ceremony and the Daughters will be on hand with remarks and selected readings.

For more information, please contact Linda Hobbs at (713) 304-2028.