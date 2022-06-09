Applications now available for Fourth of July parade

By JoAnn Laird | Special to The SUN

The Pagosa Springs Fourth of July parade will be held Monday, July 4, at 10 a.m. Applications, waivers and general information are now available online at: www.pagosasprings.co.gov.

Think red, white and blue. Get those wheels turning to come up with the best parade entry that depicts what pride in your country means to you. Wave those flags, honor our military and express your love of freedom.

Because of the continuing McCabe Creek/6th Street construction, the parade route has a change this year. The staging area will on the vacant parcel to the south of Bank of the San Juans, on Hot Springs Boulevard. This will also be the area for checking in at the registration desk, and the start and end of the parade. The parade will proceed north to the stop light, making a right onto Pagosa Street/U.S. 160, right onto 2nd Street, right onto Hermosa and making a left onto Hot Springs Boulevard, back to the staging area.

Separate waivers will be required from all participants and are included with the application. These forms must be signed along with proof of insurance and a copy of your driver’s license for any entry that is a street-legal vehicle. It is important to note there will be no parking along the entire parade route.

So, Pagosa, put on your creative thinking caps and get your applications and waivers completed by the July 1 noon deadline. Either deliver it to Town Hall or download, scan and email to parade@pagosasprings.co.gov. No entries will be accepted after the deadline. Get your entry in early and focus on how awesome you will make your entry.

For further information, contact Town Hall at (970) 264-4151, ext. 238. Be a part of one of Pagosa’s most beloved events of the year and celebrate our country, Pagosa style.