Unitarian Universalist service from Durango: ‘Love and Rockets’

By Joan Ward | Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

While the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is having our own services on the first and third Sundays of the month, we have the opportunity to join the Unitarian Universalist (UU) Fellowship of Durango service on Zoom this next Sunday, June 12, at 10 a.m., to hear the Rev. Munro Sickafoose.

We will be watching it at the Pagosa Fellowship or you can watch it at home on Zoom — the website link is below and you click on “click here.”

If you are attending in-person, please plan on arriving by 9:45 a.m. so we are ready to join promptly at 10 a.m.

The UU Fellowship of Durango’s website states about the service: “Our humanist roots are sourced deep in the Enlightenment. What did happiness, reverence, hope and reason mean to those who lived and thought in that time? How do they inform Unitarian Universalists today?”

If you are watching from home, the link is: https://durangouu.org/worship/upcoming-worship-services/.

Sickafoose has been serving as one of two targeted ministers for the Durango UU Fellowship for the last six months. Sickafoose received his M.Div. from Starr King School for the Ministry and serves as a community minister with the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Sante Fe and as a consulting minister with the Unitarian Congregation of Taos.

Depending on the current recommendations concerning COVID and the comfort level of those in attendance, please be prepared to wear a well-fitting mask while in the building. Social distancing will be encouraged and, to that end, the maximum capacity of the fellowship has been reduced to 25.

Our fellowship, based on its seven principles, offers each individual support in their unique spiritual path and an opportunity to participate in social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community.

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is located in Greenbrier Plaza, 301 N. Pagosa Blvd., Unit B-15, which is on the north side of the building. It faces Greenbrier Drive.

For more information about the fellowship, please see: www.pagosauu.org.