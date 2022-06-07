Town council cancels Fourth of July fireworks show citing fire danger 

At its June 7 meeting, the Pagosa Springs Town Council unanimously approved the cancellation of this year’s Fourth of July fireworks show.

The motion was approved with the provision that town council look into the potential of rescheduling the show for a later date.

The decision comes after the Town of Pagosa Springs entered a Stage 1 fire ban on May 20.

With low moisture levels, the fire ban, a close-call with the recent Plumtaw Fire and no signs of increased moisture by July 4, the decision seems like the most responsible and safe decision at this time, Mayor Shari Pierce stated.

In addition, the town wants to lead by example, and feels the decision would discourage residents from doing their own at-home fireworks, council members Mat deGraaf and Madeline Bergon agreed.

Town Manager Andrea Phillips also indicated that town staff had received concerns about the risks around the fireworks show from the sheriff’s office and the local fire department.

This decision, and its early notice, will also give the show’s contractor, Acme Fireworks, time and freedom to seek income elsewhere, deGraaf noted.

Overall, many town council members acknowledged the enjoyment that the annual display gives them and the town, but felt it was the most responsible decision in light of the drought and recent wildfires in the area.

Town staff will now look into the possibility of rescheduling the display and will give future updates at a later date.