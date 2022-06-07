New Thought to hear from spiritual artist

By Shayla McClure | New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

Sunday service is at 10 a.m. on June 12 with Shari Silvey, who will speak about her journey of faith and wisdom to create her works of art and insights for spiritual growth.

She is a spiritual artist from Sedona, Ariz., and the author of “The Power to Transform” book and card deck.

“I believe that art unlocks a very potent power to transformation. Using nature as a catalyst and creative outlets such as writing, drama, painting or drawing, we learn to trust our intuition and merge the spiritual with the earthly realms,” she said.

Upcoming events

Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.: meditation and yoga with Madison Humes.

SpiritHeart Band practice is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join SpiritHeart band. Please text McClure at (970) 510-0309 for band information.

June 18: Playshop with Deborah Steddom, author and wisdom teacher.

June 18, 5 to 7:30 p.m.: United for Freedom with Bruce Wayne Classic Rock and Country, Pagosa Lodge Courtyard.

June 24, 5 to 8 p.m.: Courtyard Concert Fundraiser for Chimney Rock Interpretive Association, Bruce Wayne Classic Rock and Country, Pagosa Lodge.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes philosophies similar to Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. We honor all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine. The vision of the New Thought Center is to empower possibility through revelation of spiritual truth, and to enhance our members’ life experience through self-empowerment, inner peace and being part of an inclusive community. Our mission is to create a world that works for everyone through awareness of a higher power. We are the “Good Vibe Tribe” that practices Science of Mind principles of positive thinking.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available). Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 510-0309. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Center for Inspirational Living).