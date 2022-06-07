Group to discuss spiritual keys to solving problems

By Laurah Brock Young | Spiritual Experiences Group of Pagosa Springs

Problems? Why do we have so many? What causes them? Can we avoid them?

The Spiritual Experiences Group of Pagosa Springs invites you to join us for a practical and spiritual approach to problem-solving. Learn creative, time-tested techniques that can help you change your viewpoint and overcome difficulties.

You will have the opportunity to discuss with others of like heart some of these many techniques:

• Work beyond symptoms to solutions.

• Conquer your fears.

• Kindle your creativity.

• Understand how karma can play a role.

• Experience a technique that can provide spiritual guidance.

People of all faiths and beliefs are welcome.

This discussion, sponsored by Eckankar is free of charge.

To find other in-person discussions and online events offered by the Spiritual Experiences Group of Pagosa Springs, visit: https://www.meetup.com/pagosa-springs-spiritual-experiences-group/events/.