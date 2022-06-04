Bear Dance Fire update – June 4, 7:30 a.m.

Lindsay J. Box | Communication Specialist Tribal Council Affairs

The Bear Dance Fire started at approximately 12:23 p.m. on June 3. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire has burned approximately 89 acres and is 0 percent contained.

Smoke may be visible in the area and may lead to poor air quality. To observe the air quality status, please visit the Southern Ute Indian Tribe’s Air Quality Ambient Monitor page at https://www.southernute-nsn.gov/justice-and-regulatory/epd/air-quality/ambient-monitoring/

Crews are working to dig fire line around the perimeter of the fire. No structures have been lost and no injuries have been reported.

The reservation remains in Stage I Fire Restrictions. Drones are strictly prohibited in the fire area. Please sxee the attached map for the fire burn area.

Fire conditions and weather: Fire Conditions are dry and can support fire growth and new fire strats. Fuels remain critically dry due to the mega drought conditions.

Temperatures are expected to be between 80-83 degrees with minimum humidity is 7-12 percent. Winds are expected to be 3 to 5 mph to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 24 mph after 1300.

Location: On the Southern Ute Indian Reservation, north of Bear Dance Grounds

Started: Friday, June 3

Cause: Under investigation

Fire Size Today: 89 acres

Containment: 0 percent

Structures Lost: 0

Ground Resources: 1 firefighters total, 6 crews, 4 modules, 5 engines, 1 dozer

Air Operations: A full complement of air resources is available in the fire area, and

aircraft are ordered as needed

Evacuation Information: All pre-evacuations have been lifted. There are no evaluations at

this time.

Follow Southern Ute Indian Tribe on social media or BIA Fire Management (970) 563-4571

Closures: Ute Park Road between CR 517 and Bear Dance Road. The SunUte Multi-Purpose

Park also remains closed. Be alert to changing conditions and fire vehicles.

Temporary Flight Restriction: There are no temporary flight restrictions related to the

Bear Dance Fire.

Management: Southern Ute led Durango Interagency Type 3 Team