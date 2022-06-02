Donna Youker, formerly of Pagosa Springs, lost her battle with cancer in December of 2021. She was 85 years old. Donna was born in Milwaukee, Wis., in 1936. She met her husband, Ken, at the wedding of a mutual friend and they were married on June 27, 1953, in Cable, Wis. They were married for 61 years at the time of Ken’s death. They lived in Minnesota for many years, where their three children were born. They were on vacation when they passed through Pagosa Springs in the late ‘70s. They instantly fell in love and moved there shortly after. Donna worked for the Pagosa Springs Public School for many years as the head cook. When she retired, she took a part-time job at Circle K and enjoyed talking with her many friends that came into the store. After the death of her husband, she moved to Phoenix, Ariz. She made many new friends in Phoenix and made the most of every day. She loved visiting with friends and participating in community activities. She also created and led several fun community events. Donna simply enjoyed the life she lived. She died peacefully, with family present. Donna is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth A. Youker; brothers George Holly, Norman Holly and Ray Dodge; and her parents, Clarence and Verna Holly. She is survived by her children, Nick A. Youker, of River Falls, Wis.; Kenneth G. Youker, of Jonesborough, Tenn.; and Patti A. (Youker) Roads, of Hildreth, Neb.; along with her four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Donna was a wonderful person and we all should take a page from her book and just enjoy the life that is given to us.