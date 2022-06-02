Discover edible and medicinal native plants with Lake McCullough

By Jean Zirnhelt | Weminuche Audubon Society

Despite our dry conditions, the woods are alive with a diverse array of plants — plants that provide food or medicine and incredible beauty, and some to admire only from a distance. Join us for a fun and educational ramble through the forest as we discover edible and medicinal native plants. The walks are free of charge.

The Weminuche Audubon Society and Audubon Rockies are excited to sponsor three summer plant walks with certified herbalist Lake McCullough.

The first walk, on Wednesday, June 22, will explore edible and medicinal plants of the ponderosa ecozone at the beautiful Hershey Fourmile Ranch on Snowball Road. The ranch is located about 4 miles from town on Snowball Road, County Road 200.

In order to handle increased popularity and demand for information about our local ecosystems, we will be conducting two back-to-back plant walks at this location. The first tour will begin at 9:30 a.m. and run until 11:15 a.m. The second tour will begin at 11:30 a.m. and go until 1:15 p.m. There is a 15-person maximum on each walk.

Please call McCullough ahead to reserve a space at (970) 398-0923 and indicate which time slot you choose. Walks are about 1.5 miles round-trip. Please be prepared for rugged trails and unpredictable weather, and leave dogs at home.

McCullough’s knowledge and fun sense of humor have made these walks very popular and spaces fill quickly. We are fortunate that she shares her expertise with us. Watch for information on future walks to be held in July and August.