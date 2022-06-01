Highway shut down for head-on collision

U.S. 160 was shut down west of Pagosa Springs late this afternoon following what was reported as a head-on collision, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Public Affairs Section.

The accident was called in at about 4:40 p.m. today, Wednesday, June 1, near mile marker 135, and the highway was subsequently shut down, the CSP reported.

One party suffered minor injuries, the agency reported, and another was transported with serious injuries.

The CSP noted at about 6:20 p.m. that the highway is expected to reopen soon.

The agency further noted that at about 6 p.m. traffic was back up 3.5 miles and traffic would be alternating.

CSP troopers are actively working the scene.