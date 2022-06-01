19th Hole Concert Series to raise funds for Wings Early Childhood Center

By Rose Chavez | Food System/Food Equity Coalition

Wings Early Childhood Center was chosen to benefit from this summer’s 19th Hole Concerts. We are excited to participate in this fun event at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club.

Please come out Thursday, June 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for some great music by the Jackson Mountain Ramblers.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Your $10 cover charge not only supports Wings Early Childhood Center, but also four other local nonprofits that are part of the 19th Hole Concerts.

Funds from all the concerts are pooled and divided evenly. So, your attendance at multiple concerts, June 2 through June 30, helps support Wings Early Childhood Center, among others. We hope to see you there.

Please tell your friends and family and join together for the upcoming 2022 concert series:

June 2 — Jackson Mountain Ramblers, Wings Early Childhood Center.

June 9 — Bob Hemenger, Habitat for Humanity.

June 16 — Bo DePeña, Weminuche Audubon Society.

June 23 — San Juan Mountain Boys, PM Morning Rotary Club.

June 30 — Jack Ellis and Out on Work Release, Healthy Archuleta.