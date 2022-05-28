11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
gusty winds, low relative humidity
and dry fuels for Colorado fire weather.
Winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Relative humidity 7 to 12 percent.
Conditions will be favorable
for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires
due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly.
A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity,
and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.