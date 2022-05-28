Red Flag Warning 

29

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

Saturday, May 28

gusty winds, low relative humidity 

and dry fuels for Colorado fire weather.

Winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Relative humidity 7 to 12 percent.

Conditions will be favorable 

for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires 

due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.  

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather 

conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. 

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, 

and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

