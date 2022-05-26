Pagosa Springs named to Best of USA Travel List

By Nate Hake | Travel Lemming

The Million Dollar Highway and Pagosa Springs are among six western Colorado area attractions named to Travel Lemming’s list of the 150 best things to do in the United States this summer.

The online travel guide’s list highlights unique experiences where travelers can play a role in the recovery of the U.S. tourism industry.

The list includes six western Colorado area entries:

• No. 2 — Million Dollar Highway.

• No. 34 — Pagosa Springs.

• No. 39 — Leadville.

• No. 46 — Great Sand Dunes National Park.

• No. 100 — Estes Park.

• No. 116 — Mesa Verde National Park.

On Pagosa Springs, No. 34, Executive Director of Tourism Jennifer Green commented that the town “is excited to be featured by Travel Lemming as one of the best destinations in the U.S.”

She shared, “Our visitors are important to us and we work to educate everyone on how to recreate responsibly.”

The article praises the “otherworldly” sites at Great Sand Dunes National Park, calls Estes Park a “rustic Western town offer[ing] endless outdoor recreation,” and exclaims that Mesa Verde National Park will “transport you back in time almost a thousand years.”

Of the Million Dollar Highway, which ranks No. 2, Travel Lemming writer Laura Falin remarked that it’s “not only one of the most picturesque drives in Colorado, but the entire country. Though some of the switchbacks are nerve-wracking, the incredible sights and attractions are worth it.”

“We’re honored to have Leadville and Twin Lakes included in this list of destinations,” said Adam Ducharme, tourism manager of Leadville, the list’s No. 39 destination. “Lake County is all about working together to protect what makes our beautiful community so unique. We are focused on sustainable tourism and responsible recreation to attract people who will appreciate and help us care for our beautiful natural resources.”

The inaugural edition of the publication’s signature summer list was selected by Travel Lemming’s team of two dozen writers and editors.

Nate Hake, CEO of Travel Lemming, said, “This summer is shaping up to be a pivotal one for the tourism and hospitality industry. With so much on the line for the future of travel, we decided to put a special spotlight on the 150 things our team feels are especially worth attention from travelers this summer.”

Travel Lemming is an online travel guide with more than a half million monthly readers across the United States and Canada. It is known for its focus on encouraging travelers to go “off the lemming path.”

The full list of 150 best things to do can be found at: https://travellemming.com/things-to-do-in-usa/.