Memorial Day services planned

By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer

Memorial Day may be an unofficial start to the summer season, but it is also the day to remember and honor those who have died serving our country, with events scheduled around Archuleta County on Monday, May 30.

The Mullins-Nickerson American Legion Post 108 members and others will conduct a service at Hill Top Cemetery at 10 a.m.

That service is slated to include a rifle salute, taps and a flyover by the San Juan Squadron. The guest speaker for the service will be Gen. Jesse Morehouse.

A Memorial Day service will also be held at 11 a.m. at the Allison-Tiffany Cemetery on County Road 329.

The public is encouraged to attend area Memorial Day ceremonies to honor those Americans who have fallen in defense of their country.

Remember that flags should be flown at half mast until noon.

Also honoring veterans this weekend is the Veterans for Veterans Golf Tournament, which will be held Saturday, May 28. The tournament will kick off with a rifle salute by the Honor Guard and a flyover by the San Juan Squadron.

