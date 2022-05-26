Healthy Archuleta hosting Community Conversation about preventive care access and utilization today, Thursday, May 26

By Rose Chavez | Food System/Food Equity Coalition

Today, Thursday, May 26, from 2 to 3 p.m., Healthy Archuleta, also known as the FSFE — Food Coalition, will host a community conversation that will engage the health care community and everyday residents about the types of preventive and primary care services that are available in Archuleta County.

Healthy Archuleta, in partnership with Archuleta County, is working to complete a nutrition security health equity assessment over the next couple of years. We are looking at two broad questions that will help capture people’s voices/experiences related to food and preventative health care issues and opportunities in Archuleta County.

Thursday’s conversation will continue to focus on our community’s experience and will feature Kalisha Crossland of San Juan Basin Public Health as it relates to preventative health care access and utilization (coverage, timeliness, workforce and service).

According to HealthCare.gov, “Preventative services is defined as routine health care that includes screenings, check-ups, and patient counseling to prevent illnesses, disease or other health problems.”

For more information, please contact us at fsfearchuleta@gmail.org or (401) 371-3227. To donate to support the work of Healthy Archuleta, please visit our website, https://www.foodcoalition4archuleta.org/donate.html.