SUN photo/Dorothy Elder

Dale and Millie Glispey stand outside of their Pagosa Springs home, where they welcomed fire evacuees from the Plumtaw Fire, which started on May 17.

Driving up to Dale and Millie Glispey’s house tucked along a winding county road, the scene felt serene. The property’s meadow was filled with vibrant green grass decorated with patches of dandelions and ponds, accompanied by two charming horses. What little noise existed came from the wind chimes, which melodically echoed the breeze.

