SUN photo/Randi Pierce

The Town of Pagosa Springs launched its free outdoor concert series, Comfest, at Town Park on May 20 with music by Brooks I and the 13th Hour. Proceeds from the event benefit Rise Above Violence, with a different nonprofit benefiting each month. The concerts take place on the third Friday of each month from May to August. The summer’s lineup will also include Dream Machine and Ragwater on June 17, the Tim Sullivan Band on July 15, and RPM and Tones From Home on Aug. 19.