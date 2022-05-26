Chase Regester Memorial Scholarship awarded to Lorah Beth Jacobson

Lorah Beth Jacobson

By Lisa Scott | Special to The SUN

The Chase Regester Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Lorah Beth Jacobson for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Jacobson will receive $750 to support her second year of postsecondary education at Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colo. Jacobson was also a Regester scholarship winner last year.

Jacobson was a long-standing youth member of 4-H, Basin Rodeo Club and Future Farmers of America (FFA), and she held numerous leadership positions in each organization. At Otero Junior College, Jacobson carries a full academic course schedule, participates on the rodeo team in breakaway-roping and goat-tying events and has regular practices, livestock care and team activities. She is a student teacher for Rocky Ford High School’s science program and has a side business as a seamstress, specializing in western shirts for rodeo performances.

“Being in college, I now realize that 4-H, FFA and rodeo have taught me know to take care of myself independently,” wrote Jacobson.

This scholarship is designed to honor the memory of Charles L. Regester III — “Chase” — (May 29, 1986-Aug. 2, 2006) who was raised on a ranch and spent his childhood and youth involved in 4-H, rodeos and ranch life. He graduated from Pagosa Springs High School in May 2005 and was pursuing ranching as a career. Regester loved animals, the great outdoors, his friends and family and had a great sense of humor and a “whipping and spurring” approach to life.

This scholarship was endowed by Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lindner to honor Chase and his family for living and preserving the history and traditions of the American West. Mr. and Mrs. Charles Russell Jr. added to that endowment in 2007, as did Tiger Regester in 2012.

This scholarship is designed to support a student pursuing postsecondary education of any variety, which can include university, college, community college, technical, business, vocational, agricultural or ranch training program. The basic requirement for any scholarship applicant is that they have participated in rodeo, 4-H, FFA or have agriculture or ranching background and upbringing during their high school years.