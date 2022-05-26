Chamber flowers arriving on Friday

By Mary Jo Coulehan | Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce

With the recent fire situation, we could all use a little color in our lives. While the winds don’t help us at this time, we are very grateful for the little moisture that we have been receiving.

I mention the winds because with the delivery of the Chamber’s flower baskets, recipients will need to make sure that they protect their flower baskets from cool evening weather and the damaging winds. For a while, basket owners may need to move their flowers indoors in the evenings or create some covering, especially for the larger baskets. These winds suck the moisture right out of the baskets, so make sure that your baskets are protected and well watered.

The 12-inch baskets will be arriving at the Chamber on Friday, May 27. Those who purchased this size basket will be able to pick up their baskets and fertilizer after 2 p.m. Those who purchased 16-inch baskets can pick up their flowers on Tuesday, May 31, after 2:30 p.m. If you are not able to pick up your baskets on either day, please notify the Chamber so that we can make arrangements to temporarily house your flowers.

Car Show registration

Participants can register for the Car Show at www.pagosachamber.com. Go to the Event Calendar under the Activities and Events tab. Search for Car Show and the registration link is easily available. You can enter multiple cars or motorcycles. T-shirts for the first 100 entries are still available, so don’t miss out on your chance to get a T-shirt with your registration.

Two new events have been added to the show this year. On June 10, the Pagosa Springs Police Department will host a free car-themed movie in Town Park at around 9 p.m. Bring the family to this free event where there will also be movie accoutrements like popcorn and beverages.

On June 11 at the Show and Shine, the Chamber will host a period costume contest. Pair the appropriate clothing with the era or theme of your car and enter to win a cash prize. This year, attendees will also be able to vote for their favorite car for the People’s Choice award right through their phone.

With new and exciting additions to this year’s car show, you won’t want to miss the activities on Lewis Street June 10 and 11. For more information, visit our website.

Plumtaw Fire donations

At this time, the Plumtaw firefighters cannot accept homemade or catered food items. There is a very robust plan in place to feed the crews while in the field. However, if you see a firefighter or crew and would like to contribute to their meal or groceries, they are able to accept that kindness.

If your business would like to be included on a list that we are distributing to the fire incident team of businesses that are offering discounts, please contact the Chamber at (970) 264-2360 or email your discount offering to director@pagosachamber.com.