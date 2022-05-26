29 graduate from Seeds of Learning

Photos courtesy Seeds of Learning

Seeds of Learning’s 29 graduates will enter kindergarten in the fall and graduate high school in the year 2035.



By Danyelle Leentjes | Seeds of Learning

“You’re off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so be on your way!” — Dr. Seuss.

Seeds of Learning held a graduation ceremony for our graduating pre-K classes at the Pagosa Springs High School on May 20. It is always a bittersweet time for our Seeds teachers as the school year comes to an end and it is time for us to say farewell to our little friends moving on to kindergarten.

Seeds’ pre-K teachers have prepared 29 graduates who will enter kindergarten in the fall and graduate high school in the year 2035.

Before graduation day, the students were interviewed regarding what they would miss when they left preschool and what they looked forward to learning in kindergarten. In addition, they were asked how old they would be when they grew up and what they wanted to be when they grew up.

Here are just some of the answers they gave.

How old are you when you grow up?

“5.”

“130.”

“Uh, 15.”

“I don’t know — 85?”

What do you want to do when you grow up?

“I wanna be a police officer.”

“All the things you guys do. But, I don’t want to wear daddy’s clothes. But I would look so handsome in them.”

“Be a cowboy and ride a sheep.”

“I want to be an artist that helps animals.”

“Find dinosaur bones (paleontologist)”

“I just want to be me.”

What will you miss at Seeds of Learning?

“My teachers. I love them.”

“I’ll miss my teachers, the toys, and my friends Klayton and Zeddy.”

“I’ll miss my friends, my teachers and being outside.”

“The dramatic play spot and art center.”

“I’ll miss learning.”

“Being in school and having fun and also playing with my friends.”

What are you looking forward to in

kindergarten?

“Everything, I like the classrooms.”

“I’m excited to see my brother and talk to new friends.”

“I look forward to doing the parks at kindergarten.”

“Doing art and playing with new friends.”

“Learning how to read, using iPads and doing art projects.”

Ruby Archuleta (Miss Ruby) has been teaching the preschool classes for over a dozen years at Seeds of Learning.

She reported that this year’s graduating class developed strong social-emotional skills that include problem solving, anger management as well as identifying their feelings in words.

She added that the children show a sense of community with each other in their friendships. Skills that they will take with them to kindergarten are identifying letters and numbers, rhyming words, patterning and experiencing the different cultures in their town.