Senior Center seeking volunteers

By Cheryl Wilkinson | PREVIEW Columnist

The Community Café in the Pagosa Springs Senior Center is requesting volunteers to help with the lunch desk. Please call (970) 264-2167 to volunteer or for more information.

Meals on Wheels

volunteers needed

The Senior Center Meals on Wheels program delivers approximately 3,000 fresh and frozen meals a year. We deliver fresh Meals on Wheels five days a week (and provide frozen Meals on Wheels for weekends) to homebound Archuleta County residents to help them stay healthy and independent in their own homes.

This program is vitally important because many seniors have little to no access to nutritious meals. They are often too frail or have health complications that prevent them from preparing meals for themselves or from using the Senior Center’s Community Café drive-thru meals pick-up site Monday though Friday.

The Senior Center needs volunteer Meals on Wheels Drivers for one day a week (or become part of our substitute driver team). Please join us as part of our driver team and build wonderful relationships with the seniors in our community. Call (970) 264-2167.

Take-out meals continue at Senior Center

In order to continue providing meals, the Senior Center is offering take-out hot meals and a salad with a drive-up option under the portico at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

These meals will be available Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is a $4 suggested donation for lunch for those age 60 and better. If you need to have your meal delivered, please call (970) 264-2167 to see if this option is available in your area.

The cost per meal for the public age 59 and under is $8.50. The meals include a salad, hot meal, drink and dessert or bread.

Please call (970) 264-2167 to make a reservation for pickup. We are also continuing our Meals on Wheels program.

The staff will be available by phone. If you need to speak to a staff member, please call (970) 264-2167.

Community Café menu

Thursday, May 26 — Spaghetti with marinara, focaccia bread with butter, milk, asparagus Caesar salad, and fruit, cheese and nut trio.

Friday, May 27 — Pork ribs, macaroni and cheese, milk, salad and pistachio salad.

Monday, May 30 — Closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday, May 31 — Tuna salad with green salad or as a sandwich, broccoli salad, milk and lemon mousse.

Wednesday, June 1 — Pork, red beans and rice, cauliflower salad, milk, salad and French apple tart.

Thursday, June 2 — Spinach and mushroom quiche, potato leek soup, milk, salad and fruit salad with whipped cream.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always pick up. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days. We want to thank everyone for their support by observing our reservation policy. This helps ensure that everyone with reservations receives a meal and enables us to provide additional and healthier meals.

Due to COVID-19, food supplies have been affected. Substitutions will be made accordingly.