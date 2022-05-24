On Tuesday evening, the Archuleta School District Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution declaring that Rick Holt will be the district’s next superintendent.
Per the approved resolution, Holt’s negotiated contract is for a three-year period beginning July 1 at the annual salary of $177,500.
Holt hired as superintendent
