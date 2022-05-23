11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24
gusty winds, low relative humidity
and dry fuels below 8,000 feet for Colorado fire weather.
Winds Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Relative humidity 10 to 15 percent.
Conditions will be favorable
for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires
due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly.
A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity,
and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.