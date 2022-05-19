Thingamajig’s professional actors in rehearsals for summer Broadway musicals

By Carole Howard

Thingamajig Theatre Company

From New York to Utah, Maine and Louisiana, 30 professional actors, directors and designers have arrived in Pagosa Springs for rehearsals and production of the three Broadway musical hits and a fundraising gala that Thingamajig Theatre Company will present this summer.

The three musicals are “Bright Star,” with the bluegrass score composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, opening June 3; “Guys and Dolls,” a romantic comedy involving a high-rolling gambler and a strait-laced missionary, opening June 17; and “SpongeBob the Musical,” a family-friendly show based on the Nickelodeon animated TV series, opening July 1. These musicals will run in rotation through most of August.

This year’s fundraising Broadway Gala will take place July 26.

Early arrivals are shown in the photo.



‘Best of Broadway’

Tim Moore, artistic director of Thingamajig Theatre Company, said it will be a special treat for live professional theater lovers to have such a talented creative team back on stage.

“This is especially true considering that all the actor auditions were conducted virtually, following COVID precautions in effect on Broadway and in other U.S. theaters earlier this year,” he observed.

“As we begin our 11th year, we are super excited to be presenting these musicals, which represent the best of Broadway from classic to contemporary,” Moore said. “‘Guys and Dolls’ is the iconic romantic comedy that’s on everyone’s favorites list. ‘Bright Star’ is a powerful drama featuring bluegrass music that originated in the Appalachian region of the U.S. ‘SpongeBob’ showcases the latest in technological innovation and spectacle in its staging.”

Moore pointed out that even the settings of the three shows are remarkably diverse. “Bright Star” is set in North Carolina in the 1920s and 1940s. “Guys and Dolls” is set in Damon Runyon’s New York City, with a side trip to Havana, Cuba. “SpongeBob” takes place in the underwater world of Bikini Bottom.

Returning favorites

plus new faces

Four of the 16 professional actors in the summer cast are much-admired favorites with local and out-of-town audiences from previous performances at Thingamajig. They are Trevor Brown, Samantha Luck, Tyler Price Robinson and Allie Tamburello. Others on stage are talented new faces. All will perform in various roles in the musicals and all will sing and dance at the gala.

“Bright Star” is being directed by Andrew Barratt Lewis. He previously directed two Thingamajig shows: “A Grand Night for Singing” at Christmas 2019 and “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play” last Christmas.

“Guys and Dolls” is being directed and choreographed by Pia Wyatt. She directed “The Who’s Tommy” in the summer of 2019 and choreographed all the 2018 summer musicals including “Legally Blonde,” “West Side Story” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”

“SpongeBob the Musical” is being directed by Dustin Hebert, who previously starred in “The Full Monty” and “Spamalot” comedies in 2013. Wyatt is the show’s choreographer.

Two other admired Thingamajig alumnae have returned to add their talents and expertise to this summer’s live-theater productions.

Boni McIntyre is the music director for all three shows. She has a wealth of experience with Thingamajig musicals, having been music director for multiple productions including “Jekyll and Hyde,” “West Side Story,” “Ring of Fire,” “Legally Blonde” and “Mamma Mia!” Elly Hunt, who previously designed costumes for “Men on Boats,” is the costume designer for “Bright Star.”

Photo courtesy Carole Howard

Thingamajig Theatre Company actors Emma Alteri, left, and Allie Tamburello, both from New York, arrive at the Durango airport, where they were welcomed and driven to Pagosa Springs by Friends of the Theatre members.

Season ticket

special benefits

To ensure you don’t miss any of the three summer musicals, consider buying season tickets. Multiple benefits go along with being a season ticket holder including admission to Champagne Opening Nights, discounted tickets, no ticketing fees, a reserved seat option, complimentary exchanges and come-again tickets to see a show a second time when bringing a paying guest.

Another special incentive to become a season ticket holder is that you are invited to a Wine and Cheese Open Rehearsal next Tuesday, May 24, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. This event will give you an advance look at the all-star lineup of actors as they practice the songs and dances they will perform in the shows.

Season tickets are $120 per person and $200 for a reserved seat. They are available on the theater’s website, pagosacenter.org. Individual tickets for the shows also are available on the website — $42 for adults and $25 for kids 12 and under. Evening performances are at 7 p.m. and matinees are at 2 p.m.

Photo courtesy Carole Howard

Audience favorite Tyler Price Robinson arrived May 15 as part of the second wave of out-of-town professional performers to come to Pagosa Springs for Thingamajig Theatre's summer Broadway musicals season. He was welcomed at the Durango airport by Friends of the Theatre members. This summer, he plays the coveted role of Nicely-Nicely in "Guys and Dolls" and also will direct "The Music Man Kids" production for the Kids Camp for 7- to 12-year-olds.

Friends of the Theatre opportunities

You also can pay your annual Friends of the Theatre dues of $35 per person on the theater’s website.

Becoming a Friend brings you multiple fun interactions with the actors and directors, including social gatherings, invitations to behind-the-scenes events, excursions to Williams Lake for water sports in the summer and Wolf Creek for skiing in the winter, and opportunities for one-on-one interactions if you provide rides to and from the Durango airport for traveling artists.

Thingamajig Theatre Company was co-founded in 2011 by Tim and Laura Moore. It is an award-winning professional nonprofit 501(c)(3) theater in residence within the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Its talented actors, directors and production teams come from across the U.S. and around the world to produce Broadway-level musicals, comedies and dramas year-round. Thingamajig also is dedicated to providing educational opportunities for youth and teens in our community.