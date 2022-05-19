Sign up now for free all-ages Summer Reading Program

By Carole Howard | PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

You can sign up now at your library or register online for this year’s Summer Reading Program, which begins June 6 with the theme “Oceans of Possibilities.” Pick up a bingo card because participants get a small prize every time you complete a bingo sheet.

The Summer Reading Program is one of our most popular events of the year. It includes activities for all ages that are fun, free and educational. And, it encourages learning and new opportunities for everyone from toddlers to seniors.

Watch for details of more special Summer Reading Program events in future “Library News” columns.

CD player to borrow

Do you need a CD player? We have one you can check out. Ask at the front desk.

S.T.E.A.M. enrichment kits

Participants in this free enrichment program for youngsters aged 5 and up receive a kit guiding you through science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (S.T.E.A.M.) projects. The kits are available all month, but registration is required by calling your library at (970) 264-2209.

Spanish conversation today

Today, Thursday, May 19, from 6 to 7 p.m., we will gather in person at the library to practice speaking and listening skills together. There is no minimum skill level required to attend. You also can learn Spanish and many other languages using the Transparent Language Learning database available at: https:pagosalibrary.org/online-resources/.

Dungeons and Dragons — virtual and in person

Join us today, Thursday, May 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. for our ongoing Dungeons and Dragons game free for teens and young adults every other Thursday on Discord. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org to learn how to join.

Then, join us next Tuesday, May 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. for our ongoing in-person Dungeons and Dragons game for teens and young adults. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org to learn how to join. Free sessions take place at your library on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Teen writers next Wednesday

Teen writers from fourth through 12th grade are invited to your library on Wednesday, May 25, from 4 to 5 p.m. Stories, poetry, graphic novels, fan fiction — it’s all welcome.

StoryWalk in

new location

Our very popular StoryWalk has resumed at a new location. We are pleased to partner with the Town of Pagosa Springs to bring the StoryWalk to the Riverwalk downtown. It starts at the Ross Aragon Community Center and heads north toward the growing domes.

The May 15-31 featured book is “Hike” by Pete Oswald.

Family storytime

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., join us for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move.

Discovery Time

All-ages Discovery Times continue on Facebook at 2:30 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of the month with games, art ideas, science experiments, history and more. The next Discovery Time is this Saturday, May 21.

ESL classes

Free in-person evening classes take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays with 4 to 5 p.m. reserved for beginners and 5 to 7 p.m. for both intermediate and advanced students. Please help us spread the word about these classes to others in our community who would be interested, and contact us by phone or email if you have any questions.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Brad will help you resolve issues with your computer, smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) sessions take place on Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m., when Mark helps with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. No registration is required. Note there will be no PALS today, May 19.

In-person gaming

Enjoy free all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect on Fridays from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m.

Writing challenge

A new all-ages writing challenge will be posted May 23 on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free all-ages activity.

Library hours

Most of our programs are happening in person and curbside service continues. Also, our hours are back to pre-COVID levels — and even more on weekdays:

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturdays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free library activities available to you and your family, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — children, teens and adults.

Downloadable books

CloudLibrary has a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audiobooks for all ages. Accessing your library’s free digital collection has never been easier. You just need to download the cloudLibrary app, answer a few simple questions, select AspenCat Union Catalog for the name of your library, then enter your library card number and four-digit PIN. You are now ready to browse, borrow and read e-books and audiobooks using cloudLibrary. Library staff are happy to help you set up your device if you need assistance.

Nonfiction

“This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future” by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns chronicles U.S. politics from the start of the coronavirus pandemic while Donald Trump was president through the first year of the Joe Biden presidency. “Riverman: An American Odyssey” by Ben McGrath is the biography of Dick Conant, who canoed solo on thousands of miles of American rivers and then disappeared near the Outer Banks. “The Nineties” by Chuck Klosterman reviews the wholesale shifts in society in the 1990s in films, music, sports, TV, politics and more. “On the Trail of the Jackalope” by Michael P. Branch explores how a legend captured the world’s imagination and helped us cure cancer.

Mysteries and thrillers

“The Younger Wife” by Sally Hepworth is a domestic suspense story involving the family of a man who wants to remarry.

Other novels

“Shadows of Berlin” by David R. Gillham follows a woman from Berlin with a new American husband dealing with difficult memories. “Very Cold People” by Sarah Manguso explores secrets in an elite Massachusetts town now being peopled by immigrants. “Beautiful” by Danielle Steel centers on a supermodel whose life is uprooted by a terrorist attack.

Donations

We are grateful to Susan and Terry Arrington for their generous monetary donation and to our anonymous donors for their materials donations.

Please put your materials donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns.

Library foundation

Please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation. To respond to the evolving needs of our community, we are now working on a $4 million project to expand our building so that we can provide private study rooms, an intergenerational hands-on learning space, easy access to self-checkout and drop-off, a beautiful outdoor reading garden and an endowment for the future. Mail checks to P.O. Box 2045, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or call Cindi Galabota at (970) 264-2209.

Quotable quote

“At the end of your life, you will never regret not having passed one more test, winning one more verdict or closing one more deal. You will regret time not spent with a husband, a child, a friend or a parent.” — Barbara Bush (1925-2018), former first lady of the U.S. and founder of the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.