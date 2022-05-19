San Juan Stargazers beginning a summer of learning, teaching and exploring the universe

By Joan Mieritz | San Juan Stargazers

The San Juan Stargazer Astronomy Club monthly meeting will be Thursday, May 26, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. sharp in the Community United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 434 Lewis St.

Please use the doorway right off the large parking lot to the east. (The front doors may be locked.)

If you would like coffee/tea, cookies and some stimulating conversation, you can arrive shortly after 6 p.m. for our social time. Wearing a mask is currently an individual decision. We respect that.

Our program is called the “Earth/Moon Connection” and it is so appropriate since we will spend much time looking at and sharing with others many aspects of our moon.

Our lesson includes a written summary to read and discuss, a video presentation with a speaker and detailed diagrams to explain each point. There also is an opportunity for group participation, with comments and questions welcomed. It should be very interesting and of value to beginners and experts alike.

Never feel that you do not know enough to attend our meetings. Astronomy is an area where everyone has much to learn. We all are learners.

I hope that you were able to see the eclipse. We did not have a special article to prepare you because neither telescopes nor safety glasses were needed to watch this beautiful celestial event.

Life at Chimney Rock

On Saturday, May 28, will be the free event called Life At Chimney Rock from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chimney Rock National Monument.

There will be a sampling of some of the many things that took place at Chimney Rock, vendors, food and, if the weather allows, a solar telescope will check out our sun. We will also present explanations of the coming major lunar standstill. It is all free and a special gift from the Chimney Rock Interpretive Association (CRIA) and the Forest Service to our community.

Telescope training session

The San Juan Stargazers will also get together on Friday, May 20, at Chimney Rock from 7 to 8 p.m. for a telescope training session.

Bring your own telescope, use a CRIA scope or share a scope with others. We will all help each other, learn a lot and have a great time.

We are getting ready for the first Night Sky Program, Stars and Galaxies, on Friday, May 27. There will be newly created programs this year on stars and galaxies, the moon and our solar system, and astronomy of the ancient people.

Guest astronomer

On Wednesday, June 1, and again on June 22, we will have a special guest astronomer from the West Cliff Observatory.

He came last summer and was so helpful with learning about our telescopes and solving problems with telescopes.

Thursday, June 2, and June 23 will be our backup dates. Details about location and times will follow.

More about the Stargazers

The San Juan Stargazers Club is part of the Astronomical League — celebrating its 75th year of service — which includes over 250 clubs from all over the U.S. Our local group also has a website, www.sanjuanstargazers.org. Check it out for more information and beautiful Hubble photos. We welcome everyone to learn more about our amazing universe and, from a distance, it all looks incredible.

If you would like to join the San Juan Stargazers, you will also receive Reflector Magazine, which is the publication of the National Astronomical League of which you automatically become a member. To join both groups and get an excellent astronomy magazine, annual membership is only $25/ family. You can join the club at any of our events.