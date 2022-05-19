Garden plots available at Vista Lake Community Garden

Photo courtesy Food System/Food Equity Coalition

Michelle Chapman demonstrates planting potatoes to the Vista Lake Community Garden members Sunday, May 15. The garden is located at 230 Port Ave.

By Rose Chavez | Food System/Food Equity Coalition

If you are interested in participating in the Vista Lake Community Garden, there are 26 raised beds that will be under cultivation for 2022.

Thirteen of these beds will be reserved for private/shared plots and an additional 13 will be used to grow food for the larger community.

Memberships to the community garden which include a produce share are available for $15/year. Individual plots are an additional $15/year. Scholarships are available for those with a demonstrated need. Please contact Jen Pitcher at jenp@plpoa.com to request/pay for a bed and/or membership to the community garden.

Vista Lake Community Garden meetings are held every Thursday 5:30 to 7 p.m. Meetings are held at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association clubhouse the third and fourth Thursdays of the month. The other Thursdays, we meet at the garden site.

For more information about the events and activities of the Vista Lake Community Garden, please contact the FSFE — Food Coalition at fsfearchuleta@gmail.com.

To donate to support the work of Healthy Archuleta, doing business as the FSFE — Food Coalition, please visit our website, https://www.foodcoalition4archuleta.org/donate.html.