Dancing with the Pagosa Stars lineup revealed

By Danyelle Leentjes | Seeds of Learning

Seeds of Learning is honored to announce the 2022 Dancing with the Pagosa Stars lineup. These stars were selected for their community leadership, personality and a belief in Seeds’ education. Our talented stars are: Chantelle Jordan, Sarah Mashue, Stewart Bellina, Brooks Lindner, Mike Garding and Dan Englund.

Dancing with the Pagosa Stars will be held on Aug. 20 at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

These incredibly generous people have agreed to be paired with a professional dancer, learn a dance routine choreographed just for them and perform for your votes on what will be the fifth year anniversary of this magical event on Aug. 20 at the Community Center.

Today, you can go to the Seeds’ website at dwtps.org to see bios of these competitive stars and vote for your favorites. Each $1 vote moves a star closer to winning the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy and bragging rights as the winner for the next year. But, more importantly, all the proceeds go to sustaining Seeds of Learning, where preschoolers are expertly prepared for school and for life.

Over the next few weeks, we will tell you more about these special people and why they have agreed to support Seeds. Each has a unique story and everyone associated with Seeds feels very lucky to have their amazing support. Their commitment to raise critically needed funds to educate vulnerable at-risk preschool children is truly inspiring. When you see these folks around town, be sure to let them know how special they are and don’t forget to vote at vote.dwtps.org.

All tickets include voting for your favorite star, a buffet dinner served by our fine dining restaurant, open dancing during voting and a fabulous show which is sure to entertain. Ticket sales will open to the public at 9 a.m. on July 14. Watch our website and DWTPS Facebook page at facebook.com/Dancingstarspagosa/ for specific instructions on ticket purchase.

But, why wait to support your favorite star(s) when you can start voting online today at vote.dwtps.org? Every dollar equals one vote and you can vote for multiple stars and as many times as you’d like.

Seeds of Learning is a nonprofit, standalone preschool serving approximately 58 preschoolers year-round, ages 2.5 to 5 years old. Your support allows Seeds to continue to offer a discounted tuition for traditionally 80 percent of the children who attend. Investing in our youngest children now will create lasting change for their future.