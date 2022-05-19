ComFest set to kick off Friday evening 

Representatives to be available to chat fire preparedness

By Bill Trimarco | Wildfire Adapted Partnership

May is National Wildfire Awareness Month. We are experiencing severe drought conditions across most of Colorado and our neighbors in New Mexico are already overwhelmed with massive wildfires. Are you prepared for wildfire?

This May, we are happy to be part of the Town of Pagosa Springs’ first 2022 ComFest, a free musical community festival in Town Park.

Representatives from our local agencies and partnerships will be there to answer your questions and let you know of local efforts and assistance programs to help you protect lives and property.

Brooks I and the 13th Hour will be there to musically entertain us. Food trucks and a beer and wine garden will help keep us smiling. Proceeds from beer and wine sales will benefit the crucial services offered through Rise Above Violence to those in need, locally.

Mark your calendars and dust off your dancing shoes on Friday, May 20, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.