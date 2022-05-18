Fire burning on Plumtaw Road: 735 acres

Plumtaw Fire. Photo courtesy Barry Knott.

Update 9 p.m., Wednesday, May 18:

Size: 735 Acres

Update 8:45 a.m., Wednesday, May 18:

The following update was posted on InciWeb shortly before 8:45 a.m. regarding the Plumtaw Fire:

The Plumtaw fire was first reported at around 1 p.m. on May 17 roughly 7 miles north of the town of Pagosa Springs. The fire was mapped on the evening of 5/17 at around 600 acres and it did see growth overnight, reaching Fourmile Road on the east boundary. Firefighters tied the fire into Plumtaw Road on the southern boundary, and will prioritize keeping the fire west of Fourmile Road. The fire is burning in Ponderosa pine, Gambel oak and mixed conifer.

An evacuation notice is in effect for the Lost Valley of the San Juans neighborhood. Firefighters are working in the neighborhood developing and implementing structure protections plans, though the fire did not progress north last night. For evacuation information, contact the Archuleta County Emergency Operations Call Center at 970-422-7084.

The fire area is closed to the public, including Fourmile Road (NFSR 645) at the forest boundary, and Plumtaw Road (NFSR 634) from the junction of McManus Road (NFSR 633). This closure includes Fourmile Falls Trailhead.

Multiple Large Air Tankers (LATs) and other fixed wing aircraft, along with three helicopters are working with ground crews and heavy equipment to suppress the fire. A Type 3 Incident Management Team is in command of the incident, and they are working closely with resources from multiple state, federal, county, and municipal agencies.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Update 8:05 p.m., Tuesday, May 17:

The San Jan National Forest issued the following press release around 8 p.m.:

The Plumtaw Fire is burning 7 miles north of Pagosa Springs, 2 miles west of the intersections of Plumtaw and Fourmile Roads. An evacuation notice has been issued for the Lost Valley of the San Juans, located in Mineral County. For evacuation information, contact the Archuleta County Emergency Operations Call Center at (970) 422-7084. The fire area will be closed to the public, including Fourmile Road (NFSR 645) at the forest boundary, and Plumtaw Road (NFSR 634) from the junction of McManus Road (NFSR 633). This closure includes Fourmile Falls Trailhead.

The Plumtaw Fire was most recently mapped at over 600 acres and growing. Multiple large air tankers (LATs), one lead plane, an air attack platform and three helicopters have worked this afternoon and evening with ground crews to suppress the fire. A Type 3 Incident Management Team will be taking command of the incident, and a Complex Incident Management Team (formerly referred to as a Type I or II Team) has been ordered along with additional resources and crews. Resources from multiple state, federal, county and municipal agencies are working in close coordination.

The Forest Service was notified about the fire at approximately 1 p.m. on May 17 and is burning in Ponderosa pine, Gambel oak and mixed conifer. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The San Juan National Forest is planning to enter Stage 1 fire restrictions no later than May 25. More information is to come this week on fire restriction implementation.

Update 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 17:

According the San Juan National Forest, the Plumtaw fire is now burning 460 acres.

An Emergency Operations Call Center has been set up for evacuation information: (970) 422-7084.

Update at 5:50 p.m., Tuesday, May 17:

According to the San Juan National Forest, the Plumtaw Fire is burning roughly 323 acres as of shortly before 4:30 p.m.

It is burning 2 miles west of the intersection of Plumtaw Road and Fourmile Road.

A mandatory evacuation notice has been issued for the Lost Valley of the San Juans neighborhood in Mineral County.

According to the forest officials, five large air tankers and multiple helicopters are working the fire in addition to ground resources from multiple partner agencies.

Forest officials reported that the fire began at roughly 1 p.m. on May 17 and the cause is under investigation.

Emergency Operations Call Center for evacuation information: (970) 422-7084.

Archuleta County citizens can sign up for emergency alerts at: https://www.archuletacounty.org/569/Citizens-Alert.

Previous update, Tuesday, May 17:

A two-acre fire, the Plumtaw Fire, is currently burning on Plumtaw Road on land under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Forest Service.

Homeowners of the Lost Valley of the San Juans were put under pre-evacuation notice with Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office making contact with residents, according to Archuleta County Undersheriff Mike Le Roux.

An emergency alert from Archuleta County states that the Forest Service “is aware of the fire in the Plumtaw/Pagosa Peak/CR 400 area – further reports of this smoke are not needed at this time.”

According to the Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD), the Forest Service, PFPD and Archuleta County are all on scene.

The PFPD asks that people refrain from going to the area to allow all firefighters adequate access.

The cause of the fire, the agency notes, is under investigation at this time.

Citizens can sign up for emergency alerts at: https://www.archuletacounty.org/569/Citizens-Alert.