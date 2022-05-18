Air quality advisory: Plumtaw Fire triggers unhealthy air quality 

The Plumtaw Fire north of Pagosa Springs is affecting local air quality. Northern Archuleta and southern Mineral counties are currently experiencing unhealthy air quality, with moderate to heavy smoke expected throughout Wednesday.

Air quality sensors, including two operated by San Juan Basin Public Health in Archuleta County are indicating “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” air quality. Visit https://fire.airnow.gov/ for the most up to date information.

If smoke is thick or becomes noticeably thicker in your area you should remain indoors or if possible seek out locations where air is filtered. Unusually sensitive people throughout the region should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

If visibility is less than five miles, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion; Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill.

Other tips to protect yourself:

Close windows and doors and stay inside. However, do not close up your home tightly if it makes it dangerously warm inside.

Only if they are filtered, run the air conditioning, your evaporative cooler, or the fan feature on your home heating system (with the heat turned off). Keep the outdoor air intake closed and be sure the filter is clean. Filtered air typically has less smoke than the air outdoors. Running these appliances if they are not filtered can make indoor smoke worse.

Use HEPA room air filtration units if you have them.

Avoid smoking and/or secondhand smoke, vacuuming, candles, and other sources of additional air pollution.

Do not use paper dust masks; these do not filter out the particles and gasses in smoke.

As temperatures cool in the evening inversion conditions worsen and smoke in low lying areas may become thicker, especially if the outdoor air is still. It tends to be worst near dawn.

Close bedroom windows at night.

To prepare for nighttime smoke, consider airing out your home during the early or middle of the afternoon when smoke tends to be more diluted. Use your best judgment. If smoke is thick during the day, follow the tips above.

For information on evacuations, please contact the Archuleta County Emergency Operations Call Center at (970) 422-7084. To stay up to date on fire information, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8113/