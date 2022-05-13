Superintendent interviews

SUN photo/Randi Pierce

The Archuleta School District Board of Education interviews one of three finalists to be the district’s next superintendent Tuesday. The board held 90-minute interviews with each of the three finalists — Chris Burr, Rick Holt and Laura Mijares — Tuesday, asking questions about leadership, communication, team building, visibility, experience and more. The board is set to consider choosing a candidate in a special meeting set for 6 p.m. on May 17 in the Pagosa Springs Middle School library.