Spiritual Experiences Group to discuss life after death

By Lynnzie Sutton | Spiritual Experiences Group of Pagosa Springs

Within my circle of family, friends and pets, I have had many experiences that confirm to me without a doubt that we do indeed live on beyond this earthly world.

Have you ever had an after-death communication from a loved one? Come share your stories with people who understand such experiences are valid. There are many who have shared your experience.

In the great cycle of birth, life and death, many people are uncertain about what happens after our physical existence ceases. Is there really such a thing as life after death? Can we gain experience of this journey of soul — while still living in the physical world?

Understanding more about our true spiritual nature and our spiritual experiences can provide personal proof of soul’s eternal nature and can answer questions as to what lies beyond this life.

Join us for this free spiritual discussion to share your own insights, learn from those of others and try a spiritual exercise or two. Let’s dig deeper into the topic each time. Come explore the eternal, divine wonder of you.

We all look forward to exchanging insights and experiences. Find a free link to the article “Life After Death” in the Soul Adventure magazine. You are welcome to explore this article before the discussion. Visit www.SoulAdventureMagazine.org. Click on “View Current Issue.” See the “Life After Death” story of a man that goes to visit his barber and his next great adventure story.

The Spiritual Experiences Group of Pagosa Springs meets at 1 p.m. at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association clubhouse, 230 Port Ave. All faiths are welcome. For more information about Eckankar, The Path of Spiritual Freedom, visit eckankar.org.